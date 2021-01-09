Expert weighs-in on social media companies suspending President Trump’s accounts

2020.

### twitter permanently suspended president donald trump's account today.

The move comes two days after thousands of rioters stormed the capitol.

New at 6 - action news now reporte ana torrea looks into whether this is a constitutional violation or just company policy.

Friday both facebook and twitter taking action against president trump.

Removing his tweets and locking him out of his accounts.

We asked a professor at san francisco state university if this violates free speech.*take sot* trt :09 professor melissa camacho associate media professor at san francisco state university companies like facebook and twitter, these are companies, and they have terms of services that people agree to but some people tell me they think this is violates the first amendment.*take sot trt :08 connie wuann & paula miller lives in redding connie: well he should have freedom speech and they're telling him what they can say.

Paula: yeah i don't think they should be able to decide.

Take sot* trt :12 professor melissa camacho associate media professor at san francisco state university from a media perspective, no it's not censorship.

In that you're not being banned from saying anything.

You are being banned because you violated the contract of service.

Ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews professor camacho says in the past few years, twitter and facebook have been trying to crackdown on disinformation while still trying to let people to speak freely.

Kelly mitchell lives in redding.

She tells me she agrees with what facebook and twitter did.*take sot* trt :14 kelly mitchell lives in redding i thought it was smart of them to do that because he has such a strong base that believes everything he says and takes it to such heart without any type of thought twitter made the decision to ban the president friday after two tweets, the last one saying he did not plan to attend the inauguration that could be interpreted that it will be a safe target for violence.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.