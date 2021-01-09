India begins its 8th tenure at the UN Security Council

India began its eighth tenure as a non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council on 4th January, 2021.

A flag installation ceremony was held to formalise the term.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador T.

S.

Tirumurti said that India will be a voice for the developing world and it will not shy away from raising its voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism.

India will be chairing 3 key subsidiary bodies of Taliban sanctions committee, Counter Terrorism committee (for 2022) and Libya sanctions committee.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla also participated in an open debate titled "Challenges on maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts." India promises to speak out against terrorism and will offer solutions in matters of international peace and security.

India advocates for a permanent UN Security Council seat for African Continent and has condemned the cowardly terror attack in Niger that killed over 100 people.