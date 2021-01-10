Law Professor Says Trump's Twitter Ban Is Constitutional

A professor at the University of Pittsburgh says that Twitter's ban of President Donald Trump is constitutional and does not violate the First Amendment.
KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with Pitt Associate Law Professor Jerry Dickinson about the ban.
