89 sites finalized for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on January 10 informed that for the upcoming vaccination drive, 89 sites have been finalized in Delhi.

Talking about the medical staff involved in the vaccination process Jain said, "At each centre there will be 8-10 medical staff." "Central government has finalized 5,000 sites out of which 89 hospitals have been finalized in Delhi.

Of these 89 hospitals, 36 are government hospitals and 53 hospitals are private.

In the first phase, health care workers will get vaccinated," said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Vaccination drive across the country will begin from January 16.