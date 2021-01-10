All adults will be vaccinated by autumn, says Matt Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr that all adults will bevaccinated by autumn.
On Saturday the number of people who have died in the UKwithin 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reached 80,000.
Local lockdown restrictions in England will be eased to allow people to lookafter children or vulnerable adults from outside their..
· The UK government has confirmed it's launching a contact-tracing app to track the spread of coronavirus.
· The app will..