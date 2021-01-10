Man City's Aguero self-isolating due to close COVID-19 contact

Sergio Aguero misses Manchester City's FA Cup third round win over Birmingham City after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 09, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 09, 2020
Sergio Aguero misses Manchester City's FA Cup third round win over Birmingham City after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 09, 2020
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.