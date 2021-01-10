VP Pence Open To Invoking 25th Amendment As Trump's Behavior Deteriorates

It's no secret that President Donald Trump has been very unhappy indeed with Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to halt the Electoral College Count.

According to Business Insider, Pence is said to be disappointed and saddened by Trump's public and private attacks on him.

However, sources say Pence isn't ruling out the option of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Still, sources say Pence and his team are reportedly worried that Trump may descend into even more mental instability.

They fear that by invoking the amendment or starting an impeachment process, Trump will be triggered into action and put the nation at risk.