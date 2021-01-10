WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Awaits Verdict On Extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will find out Monday whether he can be extradited from the UK to the US.

Should the extradition be approved, Assange would face espionage charges over the publication of secret American military documents.

But according to Newser, whichever side loses is expected to appeal, which could lead to years more legal wrangling.

Stella Moris is Assange's partner and the mother of his two sons.

She's appealed to President Trump via Twitter to grant a pardon to Assange before he leaves office.

Lawyers for the US government said in their hearing in the fall that Assange's defense team had raised issues that were neither relevant nor admissible.