‘If you won’t, we will..’: SC lashes out at Modi govt over farm laws & protests

The Supreme Court lashed out at the Centre over the farmer protests that have been raging for over 45 days in Delhi’s borders against the farm laws.

The apex court warned the Centre that it would stay the laws if the Centre failed to do so.

The Supreme Court also said that it was ‘extremely disappointed’ in the way the government had handled the issue.

‘We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process,’ the top court said.

The government and farmer unions have held eight rounds of talks so far.

The government has so far ruled out withdrawing the laws but has said that it is open to amendments.

The Centre has also said that the protesters who have been camping at Delhi’s borders have been misled by the opposition parties and asserted that the laws are in the interests of farmers.

Watch the full video for all the details.