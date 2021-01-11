‘BJP should clarify..’: Congress on Hindu Mahasabha opening Godse library

Congress lashed out at the BJP over the Hindu Mahasabha inaugurating a study centre dedicated to Mahatama Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM called on the BJP and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to clarify whether they backed the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's killer.

He dared the MP government to put a stop to all such activities and take strict action against the culprit and added that failure to act would imply that the state government backs Godse’s ideology.

This comes after the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha opened a library dedicated to Gandhi’s assassin in Gwalior on Sunday.

A video of the event showed Hindu Mahasabha workers garlanding Godse and performing aarti at the event.

