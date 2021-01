Shripad Naik brought to Goa hospital after car accident

Union Minister Shripad Naik was brought to Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

He met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

Unfortunately his wife died in the accident.

They were enroute Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Minister's treatment.