Watch: First batch of SII’s Covishield vaccines reach Delhi l Latest Updates

First flight ferrying Covid-19 vaccines from Pune's Serum Institute reached Delhi.

The flight, which departed from Pune at 8am, landed in Delhi at around 10.15am.

Spicejet's flight SG 8937 ferried the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to Delhi.

A team of officials will transport vaccines to designated hospitals in GPS-enabled trucks.

Delhi police have made elaborate arrangements to facilitate speedy movement of vaccines.

At least a dozen flights are scheduled to depart with Covishield vaccine doses on Tuesday.

First doses of the vaccine were sent via trucks from SII's pune campus on Tuesday morning.

Three trucks from SII's pune campus carried the vaccine doses to Lohegaon airport.

Supplies will further be distributed to close to 60 cold storage points across the country.

Centre will start vaccinating frontline workers against coronavirus disease from January 16.

Centre will bear the entire cost of vaccinating 30 million health care and frontline workers.