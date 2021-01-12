Donald Trump to face impeachment for the second time in a single term?|Oneindia News

Trouble and embarrassment mounts for Donald Trump as the Democrats file motion to impeach Trump, to give Pence time to act.

They also introduced a resolution calling upon Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump declaring him “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.” If the vice-president does not respond, Democrats plan to proceed to impeach the president in a vote possibly on Wednesday, making Trump the first president impeached twice.

