Kansas lawmakers review COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED.WITH VACCINE ROLLOUTCONCERNS IN KANSAS --TODAY - KANSASLAWMAKERS MET TOREVIEW THE STATE'SVACCINE DISTRIBUTION.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESSPOKE WITH LAWMAKERSASKING QUESTIONS ANDDEMANDING ANSWERSABOUT THE PLAN.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Committee members in theHouse and Senate tell methey were disappointed theDepartment of Health andEnvironment couldn't makeTuesday's meetings to answerquestions about distribution."CHAD AUSTIN WITH THEKANSAS HOSPITALASSOCIATION GAVE HOUSECOMMITTEE MEMBERS ANUPDATE ON VACCINEDISTRIBUTION ACROSSTHE STATE SAYING NEARLYALL 122 HOSPITALS ITREPRESENTS RECEIVEDTHE VACCINE.THE COMMITTEE ALSOHEARD FROM THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OFTHE KANSAS MEDICALSOCIETY, WHICHREPRESENTS PHYSICIANACROSS THE STATE -SAYING IT'S BEENDIFFICULT FOR PHYSICIANSIN PRIVATE ORINDEPENDENT PRACTICESTO GET CLARITY ON HOWAND WHEY THEY CAN GETVACCINATED.STATE REPRESENTATIVEBRENDA LANDWEHR -CHAIR OF THE HOUSECOMMITTEE - TELLS MELAWMAKERS WOULD LIKETO GET MORE CLARITY ONHOW THE VACCINEPROCESS WORKS.STATE REP.

BRENDA LANDWEHR,CHAIR, HOUSE HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICESCOMMITTEE"There should be a dashboardthat's up and running to beable to answer questionswhether it's for the public, oralso for our health providersand people have a betterunderstanding of how that firsttier, second tier will work."EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Tuesday morning KDHESecretary Dr. Lee Normansaid now that the vaccine datais catching up Kansasbypassed 30 other statessince Friday and is no longerlagging behind.

In Topeka,Emma James, 41 ActionNe