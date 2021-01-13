Stay on implementation of farm laws necessary to make farmers calm: Hema Malini

BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini on January 12 said that the stay from Supreme Court on implementation of farm laws was necessary to make farmers calm.

"The stay from Supreme Court on implementation of farm laws was necessary to make farmers calm.

They (agitating farmers) do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws, which shows that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it.

Our government is continuously asking them what they want but still they don't have actual issue.

I am very happy that farmers from Brij never complaint about it to me," said Hema Malini.