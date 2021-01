Vaccine update: Prioritizing seniors

OFFICIALS NOW TELLING STATES...TO VACCINATE EVERYONE OVER 65IMMEDIATELY..VACCINATE EVERYONE OVER 65IMMEDIATELY..HERE'S ABC'S ROMINA PUGA WITHTHE LATEST..FOLLOWING A SLOW INITIALROLLOUT ?

THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION IS NOW URGINGSTATES TO EXPAND VACCINATIONSTO ANYONE OVER 65--AND ADULTSWITH PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS.PILGRIM ALEX AZAR: EVERYVACCINE DOSE THAT IS SITTINGIN A WAREHOUSE RATHER THANGOING INTO AN ARM COULD MEAN 1MORE LIFE LOST, OR 1 MOREHOSPITAL BED OCCUPIED.THE GOVERNMENT WILL RELEASE ALLVACCINE DOSES NOW--INSTEAD OFHOLDING SECOND DOSES BACK.BOTH PFIZER AND MODERNACONFIRMING THEY WOULD BE ABLETO PRODUCE ENOUGH VACCINES FOREVERYONE WHO GETS A FIRST SHOTIN THIS ROUND TO GET THATSECOND DOSE?REQUIRED FOR FULLIMMUNITY.RIGHT NOW 700,000 PEOPLE AREGETTING VACCINATED DAILY, BUTEXPERTS SAY WE NEED TO BEADMINISTERING 1.8 MILLIONVACCINES A DAY FOR WIDESPREADIMMUNITY BY THE END OF MAY.(PILGRIMS TAG) TO BOOST THOSENUMBERS ?

SOME STATES AREOPENING MEGA VACCINATIONSITES--FROM DISNEYLAND INCALIFORNIA TO NEW YORK?S CITYFIELD.BUT GETTING AN APPOINTMENT HASPROVEN DIFFICULT FOR MANY.IN FLORIDA, LIZ CALLAHAN SAYSSHE?S BEEN TRYING TO MAKE ONEFOR HER 85-YEAR-OLD MOTHER INLAW FOR 3 WEEKS NOW-- LIZCALLAHAN: IT SAYS TO KEEPHITTING REFRESH.// IT SAID ALL THE SITES OR ALLTHE SLOTS FOR THIS WEEK HAVEGONE TRY AGAIN NEXT WEEK.THIS AS CALIFORNIA TOPS 30,000COVID DEATHS SINCE THEBEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC?ASCASES CONTINUE TORISE--HOSPITALS ARE BEINGFORCED TO TURN AMBULANCES AWAY.(GFX) ACROSS THE COUNTRY, MORETHAN 130,000 PEOPLE NOW AREHOSPITALIZED WITH THE VIRUS.MEANTIME ?

THE CDC ANNOUNCEDITS EXPANDING THE REQUIREMENTFOR A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST TOALL AIR PASSENGERS ENTERING THEU.S.REGARDLESS OF CITIZENSHIPSTATUS.IN LOS ANGELES, ROMINA PUGA,ABC NEWS.SENIORS OVER 70...ARE NOW THE HIGHEST PRIORITYFOR GENERAL POPULATIONVACCINATIONS...IN NEVADA..

PUBLIC SAFETYWORKERS ARE NEXT..THE NEW PLAN...ALSO PRIORITIZES PEOPLE WITHUNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS..