‘Indians are not guinea pigs’: Manish Tewari attacks govt over Covaxin approval

Congress leader Manish Tewari has lashed out at the government over the approval given to Covaxin for the first phase of trials.

The Congress leader raised questions over the efficacy of the indigenously developed Covaxin, which is in the third phase of trials and has been cleared for restricted emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India.

‘Government should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people.

You can't use rollout as phase 3 trial, Indians are not guinea pigs,’ Manish Tewari said.

The former minister’s remarks come after government hinted that people will not be allowed to choose from the two vaccines recently approved.

The first phase of coronavirus vaccination is all set to begin on 16th January, 2021.

Watch the full video for all the details.