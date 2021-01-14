'Put The American People First': Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio Urges Biden To Pass $2,000 Stimulus Aid

Florida GOP Sen.
Marco Rubio is calling on President-Elect Joe Biden to support increasing stimulus money from $600 to $2,000, on his first day in office as a show of unity following the D.C.
Insurrection last week.
Katie Johnston reports.
Marco Rubio of Florida urged President-elect Joe Biden to put $2,000 stimulus payments at the top of his agenda. The Florida..
010621 11 PM WEDS