Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Biden inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in Washington next week alongside others in what his transition team said would showcase a diverse America.
Colette Luke has more.
Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in Washington next week alongside others in what his transition team said would showcase a diverse America.
Colette Luke has more.
A pair of pop superstars from New York will headline next week's presidential inauguration.
Lady Gaga will take center stage at the inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.