'No Republic Day chief guest this year in India due to Covid-19': MEA

MEA announced that there will be no foreign leader as Republic Day chief guest.

The decision comes due to the global situation arising out of Covid-19.

Earlier, India had invited UK PM Boris Johnson as Republic Day chief guest.

The UK PM cancelled his visit on Republic Day in view of the spread of the new virus variant.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at Republic Day last year.

India is preparing to celebrate the 72nd republic day this year.

NSG 'black cat' commandos were seen practicing for the Republic Day parade.

The commandos will be part of the forthcoming Republic Day parade.

NSG commandos are making a comeback this year.

The rehearsal was carried out with specialized vehicles and equipment.

The number of commandos has been reduced this year due to covid-19.