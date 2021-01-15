The Boeing Company forced to pay $2.5 billion settlement to family of victims in Boeing 737 crashes

After two deadly plane crashes, the Boeing Company is forced to pay $2.5 billion dollars to the victims of the families affected by the Boeing 737 crash in 2018 and 2019.

Action news now reporter ana torrea sat down and spoke with the wife of one of the victims. brittney riffel wife of melvin riffel it's been a constant struggle, nothing since the boys have passed has been easy by any means.

March 10-th will mark 2 years since brittney riffel lost her husband and brother-in-law-- melvin and bennett riffel to the boeing 737 crash on an ethopian airlines.

The brothers were among 8 americans who died.

Brittney riffel wife of melvin riffel you just have to continue enduring the trials of the investigation brittney riffel was 7 months pregnant with her daughter-- emma-- when she lost her husband.

Brittney riffel wife of melvin riffel i have our beautiful daughter emma riffle and she brings so much light and joy into all our lives, especially mine and she's definitely a force to be reckoned with but almost 2 years later... boeing now paying a 2-point-5 billion dollar settlement.

But for riffel the amount of money doesn't return what she lost.

Brittney riffel wife of melvin riffel money can never obviously change anything that they've done and that they've lives that took and the lives that they've ruined.

Every day is challenge, but riffel says she won't stop fighting.

Brittney riffel wife of melvin riffel as much as i do want it to be over, to be able to push forward with just only our grief, there's so much more that needs to be done and there's so many more people that need to be held accountable.

And she does her best... brittney riffel wife of melvin riffel we just try to live life fully, we is just live riffel- ly