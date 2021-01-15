Shapps: 'Belt and braces' approach to South American travel

Travellers from across South America have been banned from entering the UK amid growing concerns about a mutant coronavirus strain which has emerged in Brazil.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government is implementing a "belt and braces" approach to the region.

He said that the vaccine should be able to cope with the new variant but added "we just don't want any further complications right now".

Report by Thomasl.

