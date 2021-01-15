‘Farm laws meant to finish farmers’: Rahul, Priyanka join Congress’ protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, led the protest to show solidarity with the farmers' agitation against the farm laws by gheraoing the Raj Niwas in the capital.

They also met Congress party Member of Parliaments who were protesting against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar.

Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union recused himself from a four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court on the farm laws.

Speaking on the matter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Have you ever heard about the word Maya?

Everything is Maya, media-created Maya and this myth will soon end.

Just wait and watch what will happen the day this Maya will end." Congress Party held protests across the country demanding a repeal of the farm laws brought by the Central government, against which farmer organisations have been protesting at the various borders of Delhi for 50 days now.

Watch the full video for more details.