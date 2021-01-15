Gov. Mike DeWine activates Ohio National Guard ahead of potential riots

Mike DeWine activated 580 National Guard members Tuesday in preparation for what the FBI identified as massive armed protests planned in Columbus and every state capital in the country leading up to Inauguration Day.

The shots.

The ohio statehouse will close this weekend, as authorities prepare for possible protests.

Governor mike dewine announcing the statehouse and other state buildings will close sunday until inauguration day on wednesday.

More than 7-hundred ohio national guard members will be sent to d-c for the inauguration.dewine says some guard members will stay behind and help troopers provide security, in case of violent protests.

"the sad truth is that there are people in our country who want to turn peaceful protests into an opportunity for violence?

Dewine says this kind of violence won't be tolerated in ohio and the state will respond quickly, if trouble