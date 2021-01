UK to close travel corridors from Monday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all travel corridors from Monday to protect the UK against new coronavirus strains, ending the quarantine exemption for arrivals from selected nations.

He told the Downing Street press conference that anyone who wishes to travel to the UK must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test in the previous 72 hours.

Report by Thomasl.

