'Mamata taking orders from terrorists': UP minister ahead of Bengal polls

Ahead of West Bengal elections, Uttar Pradesh minister, Anand Swaroop Shukla, targeted Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Shukla called Mamata the biggest threat to India.

Shukla also said that BJP would win over 200 seats out of 294.

He said, “Mamata Banerjee has become a complete Bangladeshi.

She doesn't have any faith in India and Indian-ness.

She is following the directions of Islamic terrorists from Bangladesh.

By giving citizenship to Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims, insulting Hindu gods and goddesses, destroying temples, denying celebration of our festivals, Mamata Banerjee has become the biggest threat to our nation.

Because of this, her supporters are deserting her.

Most TMC people are supporting BJP now because they proclaim 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

This April, BJP will win over 200 seats out of the total 294.

Our nationalism will be established in West Bengal with grand Hindu sentiments.” Watch the full video for more.