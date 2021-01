Phil Neville leaves role as England Women head coach

Phil Neville is to step down as England Women head coach with immediateeffect, the Football Association has announced.

The 43-year-old, who waspreviously due to depart the role in July at the end of his contract, is setto become the new boss of Inter Miami, the PA news agency understands.

TheMajor League Soccer outfit are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester Unitedand England team-mate David Beckham, who is also his fellow co-owner of LeagueTwo side Salford.