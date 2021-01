Sacramento County deputy, K-9 killed in shooting on east side of Cal Expo

FOLLOWING THIS BREAKING NEWSOVERNIGHT PEDRO RIVERA FOXSCENE OVERNIGHT FOLLOWING THISDEVELOPING STORY AND EVEN THISMORNING PEDRO WE STILL DON'TKNOW THE SUSPECT IS IN THISCORRECT.YOU'RE EXACTLY RIGHT WEKNOW IS THAT IT IS A MAN INHIS MID 40'S AND IS A PAROLEETHAT'S WHAT SACRAMENTO COUNTYSHERIFF SCOTT JONES SO MANYJUST A FEW HOURS AGO, HE WASSACRAMENTO DEPUTY WE'RETALKING ABOUT A 6 YEAR VETERANWITH THE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITHA K 9 WERE SHOT AND KILLED ANDA SECOND DEPUTY IS IN THEHOSPITAL THIS MORNINGRECOVERING FROM HIS INJURIESBEHIND ME AS YOU SEE RIGHTHERE THIS IS WHERE THEY'REFOCUSING THEIR ATTENTION ATCAL EXPO THE SCENE WAS QUITEBIG WHEN I ARRIVED AROUND 1130LAST NIGHT AND AS I TALK TONOW 6 O'CLOCK THEY AREFOCUSING ALL THEIR ATTENTIONTHERE AND SURROUNDING ROADSHAVE BEEN CLEARED NOW WANT TOSHOW YOU A MASK IF YOU GET ABETTER IDEA OF EXACTLY WHATWE'RE TALKING ABOUT HEREOFFICERS, THEY'RE PULLING OVERTHE SUSPECT FOR AN UNKNOWNREASON NEAR ARDEN WAY ANDMORSE AVENUE AS THEY WEREIDENTIFIED HIM THAT MAN DROVEOFF LEADING POLICE ON A CHASEHERE.AT CAL EXPO WHERE THE MANCRASHED NEAR THE HORSE TRACK.SHERIFF SCOTT JONES SAYS THEOFFICERS TRY TO USE WHAT HECALLS LESS LETHAL FORCE OFSHOOTING OUT THE BACK WINDOWSTILL THE MAN DID NOT COMPLYSO ONE OF THE CANINE OFFICERSDEPLOYED A K 9 DOG AND THESUSPECT IMMEDIATELY SHOT ANDKILLED THE CANINE AND STARTEDSHOOTING TOWARDS OFFICERS ATTHAT 0.2 K 9 OFFICERS WERESTRUCK INCLUDING THAT SIX-YEARVETERAN HE LEAVES BEHIND AWIFE AND INFANT CHILD.

SHERIFFSCOTT JONES SAID IT WAS ANEMOTIONAL MORNING AS HE HAD TONOTIFY.

THE WIFE OF HERHUSBAND NOT COMING HOME THISMORNING.

AT THIS POINT THAT'SWHEN THE SHERIFF SCOTT JONESGAVE US AN UPDATE ON THESECOND OFFICER.

THE OFFICERWAS FAIRLY THREW OUT THEENTIRE ORDEAL.

WELL ENOUGH TOONCE HE ARRIVED KAISER NORTHAMBULANCE TO USE AGAINST METSAND GET RISE AND OTHER TESTSAND DETERMINED THAT HE WOULDLIKELY NEED SOME FUTUREMEDICAL.CARE.AND AS WE MENTIONED NOTMUCH INFORMATION ON THEPAROLEE AT THIS POINT JUST ONEBAD WHO THEY SAY IS A PAROLEESO AS WE FIND OUT MOREINFORMATION WE'LL GET THAT TOYOU, BUT THIS HAS BEEN A ROUGHSTART TO 2021 FOR THESACRAMENTO COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT AS THEY NOW HAVE 3DEPUTIES WHO HAVE BEEN SHOT INTHE LINE DUTY IN JUST 3FORTUNATELY, THIS ONE ENDINGWITH THE DEPUTY LOSING HISLIFE AS WELL AS A CANINE ANDTHAT SUSPECT HAS BEEN KILLEDAS WELL.

THANK YOU JUSTABSOLUTELY AWFUL START TO OURWE'RE PRAYING FOR THE DEPUTYTHAT'S IN HOSPITAL THAT HEWILL BE ABLE TO RECOVER.

