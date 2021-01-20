Americans were horrified by assault on our Capitol: Trump during his farewell speech

While addressing farewell speech on January 19, US President Donald Trump said, "All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol.

Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans, it can never be tolerated.

Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values." "We imposed historic and monumental tariffs on China; made a great new deal with China... Our trade relationship was rapidly changing, billions and billions of dollars were pouring into the US, but the virus forced us to go in a different direction," he added.

On January 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be taking the oath.