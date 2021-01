Prakash Purab: Devotees participate in 'nagar kirtan' at Golden Temple

Devotees offered prayers at Sri Harimandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 'Prakash Purab' on January 19.

The three-day celebrations are also called as Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav.

On the occasion, devotees take out 'nagar kirtan' (a religious procession).

Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh guru.