Donald Trump pardons 73 people before leaving office, his children not on the list|Oneindia News

Donald Trump pardons 73 people before leaving office, his children not on the list

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon and other allies, just hours before he was due to leave office.

Trump also commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals.The president and his children were not on the list.

Bannon was granted clemency having been charged with defrauding people over funds raised to build the Mexico border wall that was a flagship Trump policy.

Rapper Lil Wayne, who last month pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and faced 10 years in jail, also made the list.

