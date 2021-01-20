Aditya Birla Group's Vice President joins BJP ahead of Bengal polls

Ranjan Banerjee, senior vice-president of Aditya Birla Group, joined the BJP in Kolkata on January 20.

He joined the party in the presence of BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy.

Meanwhile, Arindam Bhattacharya, a former Congress MLA who later switched to TMC joined BJP.

He joined BJP in the presence of party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjan Banerjee said, "I thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of the state.

We need to bring industries here so that people can get employment." Bengal is going for polls in the mid of 2021.