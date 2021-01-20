Vice President Kamala Harris Makes History On Inauguration Day

Madam Vice President -- it's the first time those words have been spoken here in the United States.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports on Vice President Kamala Harris' firsts.
Madam Vice President -- it's the first time those words have been spoken here in the United States.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports on Vice President Kamala Harris' firsts.
Many Americans watching today's Inauguration saw themselves reflected in the new Vice President, including Brianna Dwyer, a senior..
Vice President Kamala Harris visited the West Oak Lane neighborhood during the campaign.