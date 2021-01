Watch: VP Kamala Harris enters Eisenhower Executive Office Building

Vice President of United States of America, Kamala Harris entered the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex for the first time as VP on January 20.

She was accompanied by her husband Doug Emhoff and other family members.

She made history on Wednesday after becoming the first female US Vice President.

Joe Biden took oath on Jan 20 and become the new 46th President of the US.