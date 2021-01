Usha Uthup performs Tagore's rendition 'Ekla Cholo Re' at Bose event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 125th birth celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23.

Singer Usha Uthup sang Rabindranath Tagore's composition 'Ekla Cholo Re' in presence of Prime Minister.

Several other singers also performed to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present during the event.