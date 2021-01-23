Mamata Banerjee didn't need to react adversely to 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans: CK Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandra Kumar Bose condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's behaviour after she refused to speak when 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised during the celebrations of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23.

He said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stood for unity.

He had people of all communities in Azad Hind Fauj.

Whether you say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Sri Ram', I don't find difference.

'Jai Sri Ram' isn't a statement where one should react in allergic manner.

So, I think the honourable Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) need not have reacted adversely to a slogan whether it's 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shree Ram'.

This is not the day to do any politics.

It is a day to celebrate, it is a day to pay homage to the soldiers and martyrs of Indian National Army."