Won't speak anything: CM Mamata after 'Jai Shree Ram' chants at Netaji event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resused to speak after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak during the celebrations of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23.

"I think Government's program should have dignity.

This is not a political program.

It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them.

As a protest, I won't speak anything," said CM Mamata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the celebrations.