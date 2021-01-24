‘Don’t invite & insult’: Mamata declines to speak amid ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declined to speak at an event where ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was organized to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.

Slogans were raised after it was announced that Banerjee would address the programme.

“I think a government programme should have some dignity.

This is a government programme and not a political party's programme.

I am grateful to the Prime Minister, Culture Ministry for organizing an event in Kolkata.

But it is not right to invite someone and insult them.

In protest, I won’t speak.

Jai Hind, Jai Bangla,” wrapped up Mamata.

BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew condemned Mamata’s behavior at the event.

He said, “Jai Shree Ram isn't a statement where one should react in a very allergic manner.

So, I think the honourable Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee), with due respect to her, need not have reacted adversely to a slogan whether it's Jai Hind or Jai Shree Ram.” Watch the full video for more.