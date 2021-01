R-Day: LG Manoj Sinha attends cultural programme at Jammu District Jail

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha attended a cultural programme on the eve of Republic Day 2021.

The cultural event was organised at Jammu District Jail on January 25.

LG Sinha visited the interview room and product display unit to inspect the facilities.

He stressed on taking comprehensive reform and corrective measures in jails.