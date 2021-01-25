National Girl Child Day: Programme themed 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' organised in Poonch

The district administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has organised a programme themed 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

The programme was held to aware the citizens of Poonch regarding gender equality.

Various kind of activities were organised for girls to celebrate the day.

The event took place at Government Degree College of Poonch on January 24.

Speaking to ANI, a participant, Khalida said, "I have won many medals at State level in Taekwondo.

It is important to provide equal opportunities to girls in all spheres."