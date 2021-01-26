FEMA assistance will not affect other benefits

Applying for federal disaster assistance from FEMA will not affect other federal benefits that Mississippi disaster survivors may receive.

- applying for federal disaster - assistance from fema will not - affect other federal benefits - that mississippi disaster - survivors may receive.- as we've reported here at news- 25, home owners,- renters, non-profits and others- now have the opportunity- to apply for fema disaster- assistance to help with - hurricane zeta damage and - repairs.- officials with fema and mema- sent out a statement this - morning to ensure residents - understand that - in south mississippi's six- disaster affected areas - who receive fema assistance,- that accepting a fema grant wil- not affect eligibility for- social security, medicare,- medicaid, snap benefits or othe- federal welfare and - entitlement programs. - people are also encouraged to - apply for sba assistance also - available.- as for the fema application - process, leaders with the - organization encourage those wh- apply to hold fast and- pay close attention to- communications from fema.

- - robert howard, fema, media- relations manager for hurricane- zeta recovery in- mississippi: "also, if they get a letter that says they're- not qualified for fema- assistance, i like to say that'- the start of the conversation,- not the end of it.

Read - that letter very carefully- because there may be missing- - - documents with that application- to show that home was your- primary residence."

- - - you can also apply for sba- assistance at sba.gov - - forward slash disaster or call- 1-800-659-2955.

