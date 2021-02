Ethan | Legend High School: What parents should know about high school seniors during the coronavirus pandemic

Ethan is a senior at Legend High School.

This year has been strange for him – to say the least – given the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though he says remote learning is not really good for him, he is thankful for the way Douglas County has handled the crisis to keep people safe.

But, just like everyone else in the world, teens are also feeling overwhelmed and Ethan would like parents to see that everyone is trying to deal with this as best as they can.