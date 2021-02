Ginny & Georgia Season 1

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Hoping for a fresh start, teenager Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town.

But the secrets in Georgia's past may jeopardize their future.

Starring Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Mason Temple release date February 24, 2021 (on Netflix)