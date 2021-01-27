Watch: England cricket team arrives in Chennai ahead of Test Series

The England cricket team arrived in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on January 27 for the Test series against India.

The first and second Test will be played in Chennai, beginning February 5.

The squad led by Joe Root will be under a mandatory six-day quarantine period.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer had arrived on Sunday and are in quarantine.

On Monday, England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test, clinching the series 2-0.

India & England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The first Test will be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium and the second from February 13.

Chennai had last hosted a Test match in December 2016 against England.

