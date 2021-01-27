20-yr-old Farhan becomes Kashmir's youngest qualified commercial pilot

A 20-year-old youth from the Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has obtained the license of a commercial pilot.

Farhan Majeed is the youngest Kashmiri to have achieved this feat.

Farhan Majeed after passing his 12th standard from Mantaqui Higher Secondary School in Awantipora joined the flying academy Global Konnect Aviation Services Private Ltd in Uttarakhand to get trained as a commercial pilot.

Speaking to ANI, Farhan Majeed said, "All the credit goes to my parents and family members and with the help and blessings of God I received a commercial pilot license.

I received my license as a commercial pilot during last year in November, 2020." "There is an airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Malangpora and we can hear the sounds of helicopters and other planes all day and night.

This motivated me to become a pilot," he added.

Abdul Majeed, father of Farhan is very proud of his son.

Talking to ANI, Abdul said, "My son Farhan Majeed has become a commercial pilot.

He has got license of commercial pilot and I am proud of him.

I am the happiest person in the world." "Difficulties will come but I faced those difficulties boldly," he added.