White House vows to protect U.S. from Huawei

The Biden administration will work to safeguard American telecoms networks from "untrusted vendors" like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd that threaten national security, the White House said on Wednesday.

Press secretary Jen Psaki spoke to questions over how Biden will handle a company accused of being able to spy on customers: "Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors, including Huawei, is a threat to the security of the U.S. and our allies Psaki added the U.S would work closely with allies to help secure and invest in their telecoms networks.

Huawei, China's top telecoms equipment company, declined to comment and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond.

On top of accusations its gear could be used for espionage, Washington has also alleged Huawei has stolen intellectual property and violated sanctions on Iran.

However, Huawei has denied any wrongdoing.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump placed the company on a trade blacklist and led a global campaign to convince allies to exclude it from their networks.

However, Biden's nominee to the Commerce Department, Gina Raimondo, sent up red flags for China hardliners when she refused to commit to keeping Huawei on that blacklist.

Psaki did not mention the blacklisting on Wednesday.