Munawar Faruqui bail denied | Amit Shah visits injured cops | Oneindia News

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's bail request was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh High Court today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited two hospitals in the national capital where the policemen who were injured in the violence are being treated; In a viral video, Deep Sidhu, blamed for insciting violence, claims he can expose all farmer leaders.

