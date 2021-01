Watch: Highlights of Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk

A total of 15 military bands and equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions spellbound audience during the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event.

Ceremony is conducted every year on January 29 to mark the formal conclusion of Republic Day festivities.