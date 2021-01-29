Security tightens in Mumbai after explosion near Delhi's Israel Embassy

Security got tightened in Mumbai and police officials are on surveillance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.
Mumbai Police is on high alert following a low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in Delhi.
A low-intensity explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy on January 29 evening, which is less than 3 km away from Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat Ceremony was taking place.
The Beating Retreat Ceremony was attended by President Kovind, PM Modi and other dignitaries.