Mississippi getting more COVID-19 doses

DETAILS ROSS.HERE WE’RE GOING FROM THIRTYSEVEN THOUSAND DOSES WEEKLY TOCLOSE TO 50,000 TO KEEP UP WITHTHE GROWING DEMAND AND IT’SSEVEN O’CLOCK IN THE MORNING.THERE WAS ABOUT 50 PEOPLE HEREAND WE DON’T STARTED TO EIGHTPEOPLE LINED EARLY FRIDAYMORNING OUTSIDE.TIM HYNES COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCENTER TO GET A COVID-19VACCINATION HAD A TOTAL OF THATWE RECEIVE YESTERDAY AT 400 ANDTHE PEOPLE IN THE LINE WOULD GETTHE LAST OF THAT 400 THE SHOTSWERE ADMINISTERED ON AFIRST-COME FIRST-SERVE BASIS FORANYBODY 65 AND OLDER AND THOSEWITH PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONSBECAUSE IT WAS SO MANY OF THEMTHAT REALLY NEEDED AND I WANT TOGET IT TO THEM IN THEIR ON ASQUICKLY AS POSSIBLE MANY CAMEAWAY DISAPPOINTED CEO.DR. JASMINE CHAT.SAYS THEY RAN OUT OF VACCINE 95pYEAR-OLD.WILLIE MAYS WAS ONE OF THOSE WHOGOT TURNED AWAY.I HATE TO HEAR THAT.I WISH I HAD KNOWN THAT SHE WASHERE BECAUSE THERE MIGHT HAVEBEEN SOME I DIDN’T THE LINE THATWOULD HAVE LET HER TAKE ITBEFORE THEN.IT’S VERY IMPORTANT.I HAD TO CALL HER DOCTOR.HE SAID WHAT ARE A THAT YOUNEEDED IT.IT WAS VERY IMPORTANT FOR HER TOGET FRIDAY HEALTH DEPARTMENTLEADERS HAD MISSISSIPPI ISGETTING MORE VACCINES STARTINGNEXT WEEK.WILL THEN.NEW DOSES INCLUDED AN ADDITIONALNINE THOUSAND CHANCE REALLOCATEDFROM LONG-TERM CARE CENTERS PLANRIGHT NOW.IS TO USE THOSE ADDITIONAL DOSESTO AUGMENT AND SUPPORT OURPARTNER ORGANIZATIONS WHO ARECLAMORING FOR MORE VACCINE THATINCLUDES CLINICS LIKE JACKSONHINES COMPREHENSIVE BECAUSE WELOOKING FOR SAVING LIVES AND THEMORE PEOPLE GET THIS VACCINE THEMORE LIES WE CAN SAY, DR.CHAPMAN SAYS THE DEMAND FOR THEVACCINE IS SO GREAT.SHE’S PRIORITIZING PEOPLE OVER65 THE WAY I LOOK AT IT 80% OFTHE PEOPLE THAT’S DYING FROM IS65 AND OLDER AND SO I REALLYWANT TO GIVE TO THE MOST THE ONETHAT IS THAT AT THE HIGHESTRISK.DR. CHADMAN TELLS US SHE DOESN’TYET KNOW HOW MANY NEW DOSES SHEWILL BE GETTING NEXT WEEK, BUTTHEY MAY NOT LAST VERY LONG.THE GOVERNOR HAS SET ANAMBITIOUS GOAL OF VACCINATING AHUNDRED THOUSAND MISSISSIPPIANSEVERY WEEK LIVE AT THE STATEHE